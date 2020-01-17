Police: Woman found dead in a west Phoenix office building

PHOENIX (AP) —

Police say they’re investigating a suspicious death after the body of a woman was found in a west Phoenix office building.

They say a cleaning crew walked into a foul smell before discovering the body around 10 a.m. Thursday and calling 911.

Police say it’s unclear how the woman died, but the case is being investigated by homicide detectives.

The name and age of the dead woman hasn’t been released.