Police: Shots fired into Fort Wayne home wound boy, 8
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — An 8-year-old boy has been wounded after gunshots were fired into a northeastern Indiana home.
The boy was shot early Sunday morning in his shoulder and chest area, according to Fort Wayne police.
A doctor listed the boy’s wound as life-threatening, police added.
A preliminary investigation shows gunshots were fired from outside the home about 2 a.m. Sunday. No arrests were been made.
