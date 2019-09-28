Police: Seized pills were fentanyl disguised as oxycodone

ONTARIO, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say a recent drug seizure of over 1,500 pills was disguised as the prescription painkiller oxycodone but was actually the often more lethal drug fentanyl, in a total amount large enough to kill potentially thousands of people.

The Mansfield News-Journal reports police in the Richland County city of Ontario posted a public safety announcement after lab testing revealed the contents of the pills. They say fentanyl can be lethal in dosages as small as 700 micrograms. They say the pills contained more than 168,000 times that amount.

The drugs were seized when police recovered a stolen vehicle earlier in September. A Kentucky man was charged with receiving stolen property in that case, but no charges have been brought in connection with the drugs.

