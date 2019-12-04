Police: Rhode Island man faces narcotics, firearms charges

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man has been arrested and charged with possessing fentanyl pills, marijuana and firearms, police said Wednesday.

Taylor Rego, 24, of Johnston, was arrested by members of a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force, Rhode Island State Police said.

He was held without bail at an arraignment Wednesday. Online court records do not list an attorney for Rego who could comment on his behalf.

Rego faces narcotics and firearms charges, including possession with the intent to deliver marijuana, possession with the intent to deliver fentanyl and possession of a firearm while committing a controlled substance violation.

Police say more than 200 pills containing fentanyl, about 19 pounds of suspected marijuana, marijuana plants and seedlings, cash and weapons were seized from Rego’s home.

The task force is managed by the State Police and includes members of municipal police departments and other agencies.