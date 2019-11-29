Police: Officers fatally shoot man who pointed gun at them

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say two Florida police officers fatally shot a man who pointed a gun at them.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that the shooting occurred Thursday.

Tampa police say Sgt. Felicia Pecora and Officer Hope Dauphin responded to a call about gunshots being fired. When they arrived at an Old Seminole Heights home, they found 30-year-old Derrick Everett and a woman fighting over a gun. Police say Everett pointed the gun at the woman, prompting Pecora to shoot at him. The officers say Everett then pointed the gun at them, and they both opened fire.

Everett was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

