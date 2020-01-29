Police: Officer shoots, wounds Florida kidnapping suspect

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida police officer shot and wounded an armed kidnapping suspect Wednesday morning, authorities said.

A police sergeant had been conducting surveillance about a mile (1.6 kilometers) from Western Way Shopping Center after resident complaints about drug activity in the area, Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón said during a news conference. The sergeant spotted two men forcing another man into an SUV and called for assistance.

Patrol cars followed the SUV, and one of the kidnapping suspects hopped out and fled on foot, investigators said. Officers followed him to the shopping center parking lot, where he tried to carjack someone. When officers engaged the man, Rolón said, the suspect reached for a weapon, prompting an officer to shoot him. Two guns were recovered from the man, investigators said.

Other officers managed to stop the SUV, arresting the driver and releasing the presumed kidnapping victim, Rolón said.

The wounded man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical but stable condition.

Officials were immediately identifying the kidnapping suspects or the officer who shot one of them. No officers were injured in the shooting.