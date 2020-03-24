Police: Nevada man fabricated alibi in teen girl's killing

ELKO, Nev. (AP) — Police say they initially treated a report of a missing Nevada teenager as a runaway after the man now accused of killing her told them he drove around with her in Elko for hours before she got into a truck with a friend at a high school.

The suspect, 18-year-old Bryce Dickey of Spring Creek, was charged Monday with murder in the March 8 death of 16-year-old Gabrielle ``Britney" Ujlaky. Authorities say they have the option to amend that charge to include sexual assault, according to the Elko Daily Free Press.

Authorities say they've determined Dickey fabricated the story about Ujlaky getting into the truck at Spring Creek High School.

Ujlaky's partially clad body was found three days later in a remote area between Elko and Spring Creek. Investigators have not disclosed how she was killed.

Dickey was being held without bail Tuesday in the Elko County Jail. District Attorney Tyler Ingram could pursue the death penalty so Dickey must be appointed a death-penalty-qualified lawyer before his court appearance.

A detective's probable cause statement says evidence implicating Dickey includes blood on a pair of boots and sweatshirt, and a used condom that tested positive for the DNA of Dickey and Ujlaky.

Police were first called on March 8 about a possible missing or runaway girl. The probable cause statement says the investigation led to a phone conversation with Dickey, who told them he picked up Ujlaky in Elko and they drove around for more than three hours.

Dickey said she wanted to be dropped off at Spring Creek High to meet a friend, so he drove there at 4:30 p.m. and she walked to a green Ford F150 pickup in the parking lot. Dickey said he then went to a gas station and saw the pickup drive away.

“A decision was made not to make a formal missing persons report," until the next day, the statement says,

In subsequent interviews Dickey provided further details about the pickup, describing stickers on the left rear window and a toolbox in the bed, the statement said. He also showed deputies Snapchat text messages he had sent to Ujlaky asking if she was OK.

Her body was found March 11. A condom wrapper was found in the road, along with keys on a lanyard with “Britney” on it.

Dickey agreed to provide a DNA sample after the body was identified March 13 and he was confronted with contradictions in statements.