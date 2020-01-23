  • Police investigate a downtown Seattle shooting. Photo: Courtesy SDOT
SEATTLE (AP) — Multiple people have been shot in downtown Seattle, police said.

The Seattle Police Department said on Twitter Wednesday that officers were investigating a shooting near the heavily trafficked area.

The suspect fled and police were searching for him. Police said medics and detectives were responding to the scene. It's the third shooting in downtown Seattle in two days.