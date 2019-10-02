Police: Man’s body found in house after 13-hour standoff

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say a man has been found dead after a 13-hour police standoff at a house where officers later found more than 20 guns, body armor and high-capacity ammunition magazines.

Riverside police say the body identified by Montgomery County’s coroner as 40-year-old John Reese was found inside the house in the Dayton suburb after the standoff that began Tuesday afternoon ended early Wednesday. No cause of death was immediately released.

Police Maj. Matthew Sturgeon said the standoff with a man in the house began when officers went there after learning of a domestic violence situation Monday in which a woman was injured.

Police say the FBI had previously spoken with a man at that address about some posts made online.

No officers were injured in the standoff.