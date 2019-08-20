Police: Man puts car in reverse, drags officers before chase

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man is accused of injuring two officers by dragging them with his car.

News outlets report that 31-year-old Francois Scricca Jr. also led Lafayette police on a chase and was arrested Thursday.

Police spokeswoman Cpl. Bridgette Dugas says officers were responding to a reported domestic disturbance. Dugas says Scricca refused to get out of his car and put the vehicle in reverse, dragging officers who were trying to subdue him.

Scricca is charged with multiple counts including felony battery of a police officer. It's unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

The incident gained attention from a Facebook post Monday by the Police Association of Lafayette. Dugas says the department doesn't always announce when officers are injured to respect their privacy.