Police: Man kills girlfriend while she's at friend's home

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a man who had been having "domestic problems" with his girlfriend stabbed her to death while she was staying at a friend's home in Philadelphia.

The stabbing occurred early Tuesday. Authorities say three children were in the home at the time, including one who is related to the victim.

Authorities say the man somehow entered the home and stabbed the 35-year-old victim multiple times. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man fled the scene but was captured later Tuesday. It's not yet known what charges he's facing.

No other injuries were reported in the incident. The name of the man and the woman were not released.