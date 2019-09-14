Police: Man fatally shot in Kansas City, Kansas, on Friday

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating the shooting death of a man in his 20s.

Police say in a news release that the shooting happened just after 2:30 p.m. Friday in a commercial district near the Bethel Welborn neighborhood.

Arriving officers found the man in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. The victim's name has not been released.

No arrests had been reported by Saturday afternoon.