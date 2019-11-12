Police: Man dead, woman injured after shooting at Mesa hotel

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Mesa say a man is dead and a woman injured after a shooting at a hotel.

They say the shooting occurred about 3 p.m. Monday.

The woman was shot in her legs and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say when officers arrived on the scene, she led them to the man who was fatally shot inside a room at the hotel.

The names of the man and woman haven't been released yet and it's unclear if the two shot each other.

Police say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and it's being investigated.