Police: Man charged with murder in death of 5-month-old son

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man was arrested and accused of killing his 5-month-old son, authorities said.

Quandeel Taylor, 24, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder in the death of baby Peyton Taylor, news outlets reported.

The baby was admitted to Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital on Jan. 14 with “signs of abusive head trauma,” the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Three days later medical professionals told police the baby's wounds were “not survivable.” Peyton died on Jan. 22.

Taylor was interviewed by police Tuesday and later arrested. Details surrounding the case weren't immediately released.

It's unclear whether Taylor has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.