Police: Man charged with DUI after fatal wreck on I-95

ASHLAND, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say that a man has been charged with driving under the influence after he was involved in a crash that killed a truck driver.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the crash occurred early Sunday on I-95 in Hanover County.

Virginia State Police said Richard K. Edwards Jr., 37, of Midlothian, was traveling south on I-95 when he veered across the median and struck a a tractor trailer carrying boxed vegetables in the northbound lanes.

Police said the tractor trailer's driver, Silvio Ponjuan Reyes, 53, of Miami, lost control. The truck struck a guardrail before overturning. Ponjuan Reyes died at the scene.

Police said that Edwards sustained minor injuries, while an adult male passenger in his jeep was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

Police said that Edwards was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. The crash remains under investigation.

