Police: Louisiana man molested 4-year-old while mom shopped

MONROE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man accused of molesting a 4-year-old child last August was arrested on Thursday, authorities said.

KNOE reported that a Ouachita Parish arrest warrant said the victim's mother left Jacinto White in the house with the child and two toddlers while she went to a store. When she got back, she said she was locked out, and it took White a long time to open the door, it said.

According to the warrant, White did not respond when she asked about the delay. Then she saw the victim run into a bedroom, and when she asked them why they were not in bed, the child described being molested by White, it said.

White was a family friend, the mother said. He's now being held on a $500,000 bond.