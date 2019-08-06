Police: Killing of LA officer part of series of crimes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say the fatal shooting of an off-duty Los Angeles police officer occurred during a two-hour series of crimes by gang members that included another attempted shooting where the targets were unhurt.

Prosecutors filed multiple charges Tuesday against three suspects arrested last week in the killing of Officer Juan Diaz.

Police say the 24-year-old was gunned down after he confronted the trio spray-painting gang graffiti near a taco stand.

Police Chief Michel Moore said Tuesday that Francisco Talamantes, Cristian Facundo and Ashlynn Smith spent the early-morning hours of July 27 tagging buildings. He says after Facundo shot Diaz, the three drove to another location where they fired at an ex-boyfriend of Smith and another person — but the gun malfunctioned.

It's not known if the defendants have attorneys.