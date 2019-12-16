https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/crime/article/Police-Juveniles-coming-home-from-school-find-2-14911187.php
Police: Juveniles coming home from school find 2 women dead
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities are investigating the deaths of two women whose bodies were found in a north Philadelphia home.
Two juveniles arriving home from school found the two unresponsive with head wounds just before 3:30 p.m. Monday in the Cedarbrook neighborhood, police said.
The women, whose ages weren't immediately known, were pronounced dead at the scene minutes later.
Police said a firearm was found next to one of the women. No information was immediately available about the cause and manner of death.
