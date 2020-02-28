Police: Juvenile charged in fatal North Carolina shooting

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina have charged a juvenile suspect with first-degree murder in a fatal shooting, authorities confirmed Thursday.

The underage suspect was taken into custody by Asheville police and U.S. Marshals in Charlotte this week, the police department announced. Authorities aren't identifying or offering any further information about the minor, police said.

Asheville police responded to reports the night of Feb. 9 that someone had been shot in the face at an apartment complex, police said in a statement at the time. Investigators found Jailyn Dumari Morton, 24, lying face-down inside the living room of one of the units, the department said. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Security video and witness statements indicated a fight broke out at the apartment shortly before the shooting, according to police documents obtained by news outlets. Authorities also said they found substances suspected to be drugs, pills, a bullet casing and a syringe with clear liquid, among other paraphernalia at the scene, the documents said.