Police ID man killed in rollover crash

BOSTON (AP) — Authorities have identified the man who died in a rollover crash on Route 24 in Randolph.

Massachusetts State Police say Charles Scott, 23, of Stoughton, died Friday after he was ejected from his car in a crash near Exit 20. Police say Scott was headed southbound when his car veered off the road and struck a guardrail before going airborne and rolling over.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Scott was treated at the scene and taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he later died. Police say he was not wearing a seat belt. Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash.

Massachusetts State Police are investigating the crash.