Police ID 2 women killed in shooting at Little Rock home
Photo: Thomas Metthe, AP
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Authorities on Sunday identified two women who were killed at their Little Rock home during a shooting that also injured a 2-year-old boy.
Little Rock police said I’Quira Tate, 21, and Brittany Tate, 24, were fatally shot after a male suspect entered their home and started shooting around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
The 2-year-old boy was shot in the upper body. He was taken to a hospital. Police said the boy was later released.
Police say no suspect has been identified.
Police said a teen who was inside the home was a witness and was not injured.
Investigators believe the shooting was the result of a domestic disturbance.
