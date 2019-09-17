Police: Fentanyl exposure caused baby's death, mom charged

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — The Bangor, Maine, Police Department says a baby's death nearly a year ago was caused by fentanyl, leading to charges against the mother.

Police said 33-year-old Kimberly Nelligan, of Bangor, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child. She also faces a misdemeanor drug charge.

Police have been investigating since Nelligan's 1-year-old child died on Oct. 19, 2018. Detectives say the state medical examiner's office determined that the cause of death was probable toxic effects of fentanyl, a powerful painkiller.

Nelligan was taken to the Penobscot County Jail, where she is currently being held without bail. It wasn't immediately known if she had an attorney.