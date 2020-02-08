Police: Father, mishandling gun, fatally shoots toddler

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A 19-month-old boy was shot to death in Louisiana and police have arrested his father on a manslaughter charge.

The shooting happened Friday night in Shreveport, shortly after 6 p.m., according to a police news release.

Investigators believe the child's father was mishandling a firearm when it discharged, striking the child in the chest, police said Saturday in a news release. The child died later at Oschner LSU Hospital. The coroner identified the child as Kayson Wright.

Police said Derrick Wright, 29, was jailed on a manslaughter charge in the death of his son. Jail records were not immediately available and it was unclear if he had an attorney who could speak for him.