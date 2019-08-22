Police: Ex-jailer impersonates officer for discounted meal

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities say a former jailer has been arrested and charged with impersonating an officer while asking for a discount at McDonald's.

Florida Today reports 48-year-old Albert McDaniel used his expired corrections officer badge Tuesday to request a food discount.

A Titusville Police report says the McDonald's manager called authorities to report a "suspicious" person flashing a badge to request a reduced purchase.

Police say when McDaniel left the restaurant he was pulled over for a traffic violation and flashed the badge again to request a "professional courtesy."

The report says McDaniel was fired from the jailer position last year and didn't return the credentials. McDaniel told police he's used the badge for discounts before and didn't believe he was committing a crime.

It's unclear if McDaniel has attorney representation.

___

Information from: Florida Today (Melbourne, Fla.), http://www.floridatoday.com