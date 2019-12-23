Police: Delaware man fires gun, swings ax in drunken rage

HARTLY, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware say they arrested a man after he fired a gun and swung and ax at friends while in an apparent drunken rage.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports that the incident occurred on Saturday near the town of Hartly

Delaware State Police said that Michael Rhinehardt, 20, was charged with five counts of reckless endangering, five counts of aggravated menacing and one firearms charge.

Witnesses told police that Rhinehardt had started an argument with friends before grabbing a gun and firing multiple shots into the floor and wall. Friends intervened and threw the gun out of the house.

Police said that Rhinehardt then ran outside, grabbed an ax and swung it at two friends.

Police said he was eventually arrested and sent to jail in lieu of $80,000 secured bond. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.