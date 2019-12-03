Police: Court clerk sealed court cases involving her family

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A former Rhode Island court clerk has been charged with illegally accessing and then sealing without a judge’s authority cases involving herself or her family.

Rhode Island State Police on Tuesday announced that 51-year-old Lynn Gaulin, of Smithfield, faces three counts of access to a computer for fraudulent purposes.

Authorities allege Gaulin, while employed as a deputy civil court clerk at Providence Superior Court, accessed and sealed nine cases where she was either named as a party or one of her family members were named as a party.

Gaulin was released pending her next court date on March 9.

If convicted she faces up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

It’s not clear if she has a lawyer for the case.