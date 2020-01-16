Police: Church burglaries suspect caught at Delaware motel

SEAFORD, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware have arrested a man accused of breaking in to several churches.

Adam Calloway, 31, was captured at a motel in Seaford on Wednesday, Delaware State Police Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said in a news release. He's the suspect in a string of five church burglaries in Sussex County earlier this month, the release said.

Police said Calloway broke exterior windows at each church to gain entry.

He was found with crack cocaine and a bullet inside the motel room, Jaffe said. Detectives obtained a search warrant and also found items believed to have been stolen from a home Tuesday. Calloway is a suspect in that residential burglary and one other home break-in, police said.

Calloway tried to escape while being escorted out of the motel, but police said he was captured again, arraigned and then taken to jail, according to the release.

Calloway was charged with burglary, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and other charges, Jaffe said. He also already had 13 active arrest warrants in Delaware. It's unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.