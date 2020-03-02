Police: Carjacking suspect dead after officer shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — A man who tried to steal cars from multiple people, including an off-duty sheriff's deputy, died after an officer-involved shooting Sunday night, police said.

The deputy fired at the suspect when he tried to carjack the deputy's vehicle, police told KOAA-TV. An officer who arrived during that attempted carjacking also fired at the suspect, police said.

The man died at the scene. The deputy and the officer were not injured.

The man was carrying an AR-15 style rifle when he tried to carjack at least two cars, police said.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and team of law enforcement agencies from the 10th Judicial District were investigating the shooting.