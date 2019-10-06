Police: 13-year-old, 17-year-old shot, injured

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police say two teenagers have been shot and injured in a Cincinnati neighborhood.

Cincinnati police say a 13-year-old female and a 17-year-old male were shot in the Mount Airy neighborhood around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Both teens were transported to a hospital. Authorities say their injuries weren't believed to be life-threatening.

Officers on the scene said they found numerous shell casings in the area. They said they weren't sure how many shooters were involved.

Police have not released any suspect information and have not commented on a motive.

No other details were immediately available.