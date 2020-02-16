Police: 1 dead, 4 wounded in Connecticut club shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Multiple people were shot at a Connecticut nightclub, leaving one person dead, police said early Sunday.

Preliminary information indicated four others were wounded, Hartford police Lt. Paul Cicero told The Associated Press.

In a tweet posted around 3 a.m., police described the location as a nightclub in Hartford's South End. The address provided in the tweet corresponds to the location of Majestic Lounge. A phone call to the number listed on Majestic Lounge's Facebook pages was not answered.

Further details, including information about the shooter, weren't immediately available. Just before 4:30 a.m., Cicero said police were still in the early stages of investigating and there were “a lot of moving parts.”