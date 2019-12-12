Plainville man convicted in wife's death in 2018

STOCKTON, Kan. (AP) — A Plainville man has been found guilty in the death of his wife.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said in a news-release that a Rooks County jury found 37-year-old Alifonso Eduardo Garcia guilty of first-degree murder on Wednesday.

His wife, 24-year-old Alexis Garcia, was found dead at their home in Plainville in March 2018. Alifonso Garcia was hospitalized at the time.

None of the law enforcement agencies that investigated the case have said why Garcia was hospitalized, or how his wife was killed.

Sentencing was set for Jan. 17.