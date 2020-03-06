Pittsburgh officer shot, suspect dead in exchange of gunfire

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pittsburgh police officer was shot Thursday night in an exchange of gunfire that left a suspect dead, police said.

Police were called to a reported officer-involved shooting at about 7 p.m. near the intersection of East Ohio Street and Madison Avenue, Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said.

The officer was shot in the leg during the exchange of gunfire. He was taken to a hospital where he is alert and recovering, Hissrich said.

The suspect was pronounced dead, he said.

“I think this is an example of how dangerous the officer's jobs are day to day,” Hissrich said. "Once again we are very luck and fortunate tonight that the officer is in good condition."

The shooting will be investigated by Allegheny County police.

Police did not release further details.