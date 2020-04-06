Pittsburg man arrested after father is fatally shot

PITTSBURG, Kan. (AP) — A Pittsburg man was arrested after he called authorities to say he had fatally shot his father, authorities said.

Crawford County Sheriff Danny Smith said Michael Woodson, 29, called the department Sunday night to say he had shot his father at their home.

He was waiting outside when deputies arrived and was arrested without incident, The Joplin Globe reported.

Deputies found David M. Buckley, 53, dead inside the home. The two men were the only ones at the house when the shooting occurred.

Smith declined to say how many times the father had been shot or with what type of gun.

Investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting.