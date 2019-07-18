Pilot accused of flying while drunk in Nevada crash

MESQUITE, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say a pilot from Washington state was arrested on suspicion of flying while drunk after a private plane crash and fire at an airport in Nevada.

Police say 41-year-old Ryan Raymond Dashiell of Spokane escaped serious injury in the crash of the twin-engine Cessna 550 Wednesday evening at Mesquite Municipal Airport.

Police Sgt. Wyatt Oliver says Dashiell was the only person aboard the aircraft. Firefighters doused flames and Dashiell was treated at a hospital and jailed pending an initial court appearance.

Jail records don't reflect if Dashiell has an attorney.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor says the aircraft was traveling from Pasco, Washington, to Henderson Executive Airport near Las Vegas.

He says the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.