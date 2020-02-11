Phoenix police say woman suspected of fatally shooting a man

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix have arrested a woman sought in connection with a homicide case.

They say 48-year-old Rene Perkins was taken into custody about 6 p.m. Monday on suspicion of fatally shooting Isaack Drain last week.

Perkins is being held without bond in a Maricopa County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.

It’s unclear if she has a lawyer yet.

According to police, Perkins is accused of shooting the 65-year-old Drain around 7 p.m. last Wednesday.

Drain was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Details about the shooting weren’t immediately available Tuesday.