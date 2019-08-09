Phoenix police officer who slapped handcuffed suspect fired

PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix police officer seen on video striking a handcuffed shoplifting suspect while off-duty has been fired.

The Phoenix Police Department confirmed reports Friday that Officer Tim Baiardi, a 17-year veteran, has been terminated.

In a statement, the department said his firing became official on Wednesday.

Prosecutors charged Baiardi with aggravated assault after seeing video of him, while working as security at a Walmart in December, in an altercation with a suspect.

Authorities say he kneed and punched 22-year-old Roger Moran, who was resisting arrest. Video also showed Baiardi slapping Moran while he was sitting with handcuffs on.

Baiardi has since pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and was sentenced to unsupervised probation.

The Phoenix police officers' union says Baiardi is entitled to representation if he chooses to appeal his firing.