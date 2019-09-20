Phoenix police: 2 men found fatally shot, teen wounded

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say two men are dead and a teenage boy was hospitalized in stable condition after being shot at an apartment complex Thursday night.

Detective Luis Samudio said officers responding to a call about a shooting found the two victims who were fatally shot and that the third victim was found at a nearby hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Samudio said no immediate arrest was made and that no suspect information was available.

Samudio said police wanted anyone with information to contact the Police Department.