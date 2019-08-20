Philadelphia street dispute ends with woman fatally stabbed

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A street dispute involving three women in Philadelphia ended with one fatally stabbed and another critically injured.

City police say the stabbing occurred around 11:40 p.m. Monday. They say the women apparently were arguing over a social media post, but further details were not disclosed.

Authorities say a 23-year-old woman was stabbed several times and later died at a hospital. A 28-year-old woman was also stabbed and remained hospitalized Tuesday.

A 19-year-old woman who apparently stabbed both victims fled the scene on foot and remains at large. It wasn't clear if she was injured in the altercation.