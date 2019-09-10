Paul: Most agree 30-day sentence not enough for attacker

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Rand Paul says most people would think the attack he suffered from a former neighbor should be punished by more than 30 days in prison.

The Kentucky Republican went on WLAP radio Tuesday to comment on a federal appeals court's decision vacating the sentence given to his attacker, Rene Boucher.

The court on Monday found "no compelling justification" for a sentence so far below guidelines as 30 days.

Boucher tackled Paul in anger over a lawn maintenance issue along their property line, breaking six of Paul's ribs. Paul suffered bouts of pneumonia and underwent surgery to remove part of his damaged lung.

Federal prosecutors said 21 months would be a more appropriate sentence after Boucher pleaded guilty to assaulting a member of Congress.