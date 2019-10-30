Patrol: Nebraska troopers find 91 lbs of marijuana in SUV

MAXWELL, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers have seized 91 pounds of marijuana found in a sport utility vehicle during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near the western Nebraska town of Maxwell.

The patrol says the stop happened Tuesday night when the SUV was pulled over on suspicion of having an obscured license plate. During the stop, a police drug dog indicated the presence of drugs in the vehicle, and a search turned up the marijuana, which was concealed in bags in the SUV's cargo area.

The 36-year-old driver and 61-year-old passenger, both from Kansas City, Missouri, were arrested, as was a 34-year-old passenger from Mexico, on suspicion of various drug violations.