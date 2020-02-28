Part of I-40 closed in Arizona due to police situation

HOLBROOK. Ariz. (AP) — A 53-mile (85 kilometer) stretch of westbound Interstate 40 was closed Friday morning east of Holbrook in northeastern Arizona because of a law enforcement situation involving gunfire, authorities said.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a Twitter post that at least one trooper was involved in a shooting but that no troopers or suspects were injured.

No additional information was immediately released on the incident but westbound I-40 was closed because of the investigation and the state Department of Transportation said the closure was expected to be extended.

ADOT said westbound traffic was being detoured off I-40 at Sanders and back to I-40 at Holbrook via U.S. 191 and U.S. 180. The detour is 109 miles (175 kilometers) long.