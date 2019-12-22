Oregon truck stop stabbing investigated as hate crime

ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a stabbing in an eastern Oregon truck stop as a possible hate crime.

The Ontario Police Department said Ronnell Hughes, who is a 48-year-old black man, was at an Arby’s Restaurant about 9:40 a.m. Saturday when he was stabbed multiple times in the neck by Nolan Strauss, 26, of Nebraska.

Strauss, who is a white man, is believed to be a truck driver and remains in Malheur County Jail on charges of attempted murder, assault and intimidation. It's unclear if he's represented by an attorney.

Police said Hughes recently moved to the area and was inside the Pilot truck stop seeking employment. He was sitting down at the Arby's near the Idaho border when he was attacked with a knife unprovoked.

Hughes was taken to an Idaho hospital in “stable” condition.

The Arby's employees who intervened and subdued Strauss were not hurt.

Police said there's no indication the two men knew each other or interacted before the sudden attack.

“The motive for the attack leans heavily towards a racially motivated crime,” police said in a statement.