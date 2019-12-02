Omaha police investigating death of man in yard as homicide

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police are investigating the death of a man found in a yard as a homicide.

Police were called Monday morning to a report of a person down in the Millard neighborhood.

Medics declared the man dead.

He was identified as 21-year-old Dustin Moheng.

Police said they are investigating the death as a homicide.