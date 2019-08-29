Omaha man sentenced to prison for killing man

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha man who pleaded no contest to a manslaughter charge has been sentenced to 18 to 20 years in prison.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 29-year-old Anthony Harlan was sentenced Wednesday in Douglas County District Court for the August 2018 shooting death of 41-year-old Trinity Briggs. At the hearing, Harlan addressed Briggs' family, saying he was sorry for the death, but that he had no choice. Harlan said that "if I didn't fight, I would have died."

Police say Harlan shot Briggs as they struggled in a car. Harlan was stabbed 15 times. Briggs died in the car.

A witness who had been in the car testified that Harlan shot Briggs in the back before Briggs grabbed a knife and stabbed Harlan.

