Oklahoma man identified after remains found in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The human remains three mountain lions feasted on when authorities found them last month belong to an Oklahoma man who went missing in early December, authorities said Tuesday.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release that the victim was 66-year-old Steven Mark Brashear of Bartlesville.

Brashear left Bartlesville on Dec. 7, and his body was found in Arizona on New Year's Eve. Authorities euthanized three mountain lions that were found feasting on Brashear's remains, although they are not believed to have killed him.

A person of interest suspected of stealing Brashear's car was arrested a car theft charge, but suspect hasn't been charged in the death. Asked whether the suspect, 21-year-old Daylan Jacob Thornton, faces homicide charges, a department spokeswoman said the investigation is ongoing.