Oilfield company denies assault of workers by toxic release

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An oilfield service company will fight charges that it assaulted workers on a construction crew by exposing them to toxic chemical releases at a facility in Kenai.

A statement released Thursday by Houston-based Baker Hughes says the company is committed to safety and the allegations are without merit.

The Anchorage Daily News reports an Anchorage grand jury on Tuesday indicted Baker Hughes oilfield companies and a company manager on assault counts.

Five workers with a construction crew said they were injured in a chemical release in 2014.

The state indictment says that during construction of a new chemical transfer facility, the workers were repeatedly exposed to toxic chemical releases from an existing chemical transfer facility.