Ohio State report: Over 1,000 instances of misconduct by doc

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University says more than 1,000 instances of decades-old sexual misconduct by a now-deceased team doctor were reported in 2018.

Nearly 1,000 instances of alleged fondling and 30 instances of alleged rape by Richard Strauss are reflected in the latest campus crime data the school disclosed Tuesday under the federal Clery Act. Old instances reported in the current calendar year would be reflected in the Clery report next year.

Some survivors recounted experiencing multiple instances of abuse.

Strauss allegations raised last year by an ex-wrestler prompted an investigation, which concluded the doctor sexually abused young men between 1979 and 1997 while school officials who heard concerns didn't stop him.

More than 300 men allege misconduct by Strauss. Some have sued the school, which has publicly apologized for not stopping Strauss.