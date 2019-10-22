Officials: School worker accused of sexually abusing minor

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland say a high school instructional assistant has been accused of having sexual contact with a student.

News outlets report 36-year-old Jonathan LeRay Eure was arrested Tuesday after a grand jury indicted him on 10 charges, including sex abuse of a minor, perverted practice and fourth-degree sex offense.

A news release from Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center says Eure worked at Parkside High School but was placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

The release says Eure is accused of having sexual contact with a student on multiple instances.

Wicomico County public schools Superintendent Donna Hanlin says the school is working with authorities.

The investigation is ongoing. It's unclear whether Eure has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.