Officials: Gunman shoots wife, gets shot by police

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A gunman shot his wife inside a Florida beauty parlor Saturday before he was shot by a police officer, officials said.

Fort Myers Deputy Chief Jeff Meyers said officers went to the Mahogany Beauty Salon shortly before noon after receiving reports of shots fired.

When the first officer arrived, he was confronted by the gunman who fired at him, Meyers said. The officer fired back, striking the suspect. A search nearby found the suspect's wife, who had been shot several times.

Both were taken to the hospital. Their names and conditions were not released.