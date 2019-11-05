Official pleads not guilty in alleged human smuggling scheme

PHOENIX (AP) — An elected official in metro Phoenix has pleaded not guilty to fraud and theft charges stemming from an alleged human smuggling scheme involving pregnant women from the Marshall Islands who were brought to the U.S. to give birth for adoptions.

Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen, who in addition to his government also did private-sector work in adoptions, didn't talk to news reporters Tuesday after his arraignment in downtown Phoenix.

Authorities say the scheme defrauded Arizona's Medicaid system of $800,000.

He has been indicted on federal charges in Arkansas and charged in Arizona and Utah as part of the alleged scheme.

He has pleaded not guilty to the federal charges. He hasn't yet been arraigned in Utah.

The cases span three years and involves some 75 adoptions.